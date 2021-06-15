Layda Sansores receives proof; won in Campeche with 139 thousand 883 votes

CAMPECHE

The candidate of the Together We Will Make History coalition, Layda Sansores San Román, received from the State Electoral Institute of Campeche (IEEC) her record as elected governor.

Campeche will soon know what it means to be free, what it means to live without fear, what a government is for everyone. Here is where the real change begins! ”, Said the brunette after receiving the document.

Layda Sansores San Román won the victory in Campeche with 139,883 votes, 5,984 votes ahead of his closest pursuer, Eliseo Fernández Montufar of Movimiento Ciudadano, who obtained 133,899 votes.

The governor-elect will be taking office on September 16 of this year.

We received the State Computing Act! #Campeche will soon know what it is to be free, what it is to live without fear, what a government is for everyone. The True Change begins here! #LaydaGobernadora pic.twitter.com/Oh7vtMqD7T – Layda Sansores (@LaydaSansores) June 13, 2021

jcs