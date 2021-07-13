Lawyer’s Day, this is Barbosa’s opinion

CITY OF PUEBLA, Puebla.

At the head of the Commemoration of Lawyer’s Day “61st anniversary”, Governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta pointed out that it is necessary to recover ethics in professional practice at all levels and areas, as he recognized that it has deteriorated.

It is very regrettable to see that right now is not defended: it is taken away, it is run over, to satisfy the interests that are entrusted to the representation of the legal professional ”, he pointed out in this event in which he was accompanied by the presidents of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) and the Governing Board and Political Coordination of the local Congress, Héctor Sánchez Sánchez and Nora Merino Escamilla, respectively.

Barbosa Huerta condemned the existence of circles of power in the exercise of law as a profession, after pointing out that Puebla lawyers must continue working to return their values ​​to society through justice.

He affirmed that one must have faith that the law is the best instrument for regulating human conduct, that justice is the normal destiny of law and that peace is the kind substitute for justice, but above all in freedom, because without it there is no there would be none of the three concepts.

In this act, which was also attended by the honorary president of the SEDIF Board of Trustees, Rosario Orozco Caballero, the state president demanded a constant academic update from the lawyers to be useful to society.

TSJ RECOGNIZES THE VISION OF THE STATE GOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT NATIONAL REFORMS

For his part, Judge Sánchez Sánchez highlighted the great efforts of vision, design and budget impulse that the State Government has made so that Puebla is at the constitutional level of the latest national reforms.

However, he said that the above will not be able to materialize without the support of the academy, so he called on educational institutions to sow orality and transparency in the new generations of lawyers, as he commented that they are schemes that came to stay in the profession.

In this event, the magistrate José Francisco Cilia López, president of the Second Collegiate Court of the Second Circuit of the State of Mexico, was present, who offered the keynote address “The Labor Reform, its implementation and its effects in the Mexican state.”

