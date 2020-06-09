Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew say it is not under investigation. want him to testify on the case Jeffrey Epstein Queen Elizabeth’s son has offered to testify, his representatives say

US prosecutors and Britain’s Prince Andrew’s lawyers beat each other up on Monday, each saying their counterpart was to blame for the duke’s failure to participate in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking investigation.

Andrew’s attorneys said in a statement that this year the duke volunteered three times to speak to US investigators, after making sure he “is not and never has been a” target “of his criminal investigations into Epstein.”

However, that offer came with a request that “our cooperation and any interview arrangements be kept confidential,” said Blackfords LLP in London.

“Unfortunately, the Justice Department has reacted to the first two offers by violating its own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they may seek publicity rather than accept the assistance offered, “the prince’s lawyers said.

Hours later, the US attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman, released a statement saying the prince had tried to “falsely portray himself as anxious and willing to cooperate,” even when he repeatedly refused to schedule an interview.

“If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await news of when we should expect him,” Berman said.

Berman’s statement was directed only at Prince Andrew’s willingness to be interviewed. He did not mention claims by his lawyers that the Justice Department had warned them that Andrew is not the target of the investigation, or that they promised that whatever he told investigators would be confidential.

Before Monday, Berman had said Andrew had provided “zero cooperation” to American investigators.

Epstein committed suicide in an American jail last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

