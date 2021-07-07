Lawyers 2021/07/07 | Excelsior

On July 12 we celebrate Lawyer’s Day with the work we do every day; The members of the forum, the academy, the judiciary and the teaching profession, with care and dedication, practice what we have learned in our schools and universities from which we graduated. With public or private functions and lectures in conferences, seminars and virtual workshops, writing texts, training future colleagues at a distance, litigating in court; This is how we reaffirm our commitment to honor our profession in an efficient and ethical manner.

There are, yes, those who have forgotten the postulates of law and the meaning of justice, which Justinian well defined, of “giving everyone what they deserve”, they are the least!

For 61 years we have commemorated Lawyer’s Day, which brings together the country’s legal community in an act of evocation, affirmation and recognition of the professional dignity of our union.

Vocation and commitment that acquires certainty in the university faculty and in research centers; that is inspired by our distinguished jurists, that is enriched in professional practice and is confirmed daily in the service to Mexico.

With society we reaffirm our faith in the law and in the institutions of the Republic.

Our actions are rooted in the strength of the Mexican legal tradition, condensed in the General Constitution of the Republic, which recognizes the doctrinal support of popular sovereignty and the legitimacy of its mandates; the exercise of individual freedoms and social guarantees; the value of our democratic and representative institutions; the membership of our federal system and the conviction that it only endures and prospers, which is built on the foundation of justice.

To advocate, says the dictionary of the Spanish language, means to act in favor of a cause. If we are to adhere to this definition, our vocation unites us and unites us to a supreme cause that overcomes any particular or group reason, and this is, without a doubt, that of the interest of the nation.

We will continue to make full use of our freedoms and help in the transformation of our institutions, sparing no effort or concession in the defense of the historical legacy of which we are the custodians;

Our country celebrated three years of exceptional changes in politics and democracy that allowed the arrival of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the National Palace, to whom we express our widest appreciation for giving way to a social process of broad transformation.

The social programs that it has promoted to alleviate the poverty of Mexicans and prevent them from leaving their communities and places of origin, generating direct incentives without any bureaucracy, their fight against corruption and insecurity, continue to be the highest priority, endemic evils that harm, offend and outrage!

Liberal lawyers support President López Obrador, for promoting republican austerity in the activities of public servants and for suppressing the waste that existed in the offices of high government commands and for ending the privileges and privileges of a few to the detriment of the treasury national.

Hence, he repeatedly invokes the Juarista principle: “ON THE MARGIN OF THE LAW, NOTHING, AND ABOVE THE LAW, NOBODY”, and this displeases the detractor faunocracy that drives and promotes communication infodemic on social networks to discredit his government program and his personal style of governing, with slander and defamation of his cabinet and the heads of the country’s public institutions.

The country no longer resisted more excesses, more impunity and more corruption; the one of now already is another country. Or not, dear reader?