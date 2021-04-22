lawyer – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

Frida Sofía has not received any lawsuit from her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, who in recent days reported in a statement that he made a complaint to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City for an offense against whoever is responsible, as reported the model’s lawyer, Alejandro Olea.

In an interview with Azucena Uresti for Grupo Fórmula, the lawyer commented that they are working on obtaining the information they require to initiate legal actions, so they continue to study these tests and assured that there is still no date for the presentation of the complaint (s).

“There is no date yet, we do not know if it will be one or more (complaints), part of the strategy that we are developing to search in the interests of Frida,” said Alejandro Olea, the model’s lawyer.

The lawyer said, in relation to the complaint that Frida Sofía maintains against Enrique Guzmán, that the model is totally on the boat and that by virtue of how the investigation is progressing, documentation of what the young Mexican said is being obtained.

By: Millennium