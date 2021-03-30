lawyer suffers Zoom filter incident at hearing

It appears with kitten filter before virtual cut in Zoom 1:35

(CNN) –– The live broadcast of a virtual court hearing in Texas took a “surprising” twist when a lawyer appeared with the filter of a cat on the Zoom screen.

Judge Roy B. Ferguson of the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas kindly addressed the cat in Zoom’s virtual room. And he suggested to attorney Rod Ponton that he adjust his Zoom settings. The incident on Tuesday was published by the court’s YouTube channel.

“Mr. Ponton, I think you have a filter activated in the video settings, ”said the judge.

The little white kitten looked sad with worried eyes darting from side to side. The kitten opened its mouth to speak.

“Can you hear me, Judge?” Said Ponton, appearing with Zoom’s cat filter.

“I’m here, live, I’m not a cat,” he said a few seconds later.

Ferguson confirmed that Zoom’s accident occurred on Tuesday.

‘It really happened. There was no joke involved, “Ferguson told CNN by phone.

The Zoom filter was removed seconds after that point, Ferguson said. He added that he explained to the lawyer how to turn it off.

“When a child used the computer, he activated the filter,” he explained. “Of course, the lawyer had no reason to even know that such a function exists,” he added.

CNN contacted Ponton, the Presido County attorney, but received no response. A person who answered the phone in his office said that the entity was receiving many calls.

Virtual hearings have been critical during the pandemic and it is no different in Texas. Ferguson noted that state judges have held more than a million virtual hearings at this time.

Although the incident may have seemed very “unconventional,” the judge was proud of how all parties handled the situation.

“If you look closely, no one made fun of him or laughed at him,” Ferguson said. “This simply showed the professionalism and dignity that these attorneys bring to virtual hearings,” he added.

Ferguson used his Twitter account to deliver a public service announcement about the use of Zoom to the world.

“If a child used your computer, before joining a virtual audience, check the Zoom video options to make sure the filters are turned off. This kitty just made a formal announcement about a case in 394 (turn on the sound), ”he wrote on Twitter. Ferguson also posted a link to the video of the hearing.

This funny story about the cat filter in Zoom isn’t the only video incident that has occurred during the pandemic. A reporter for CNN affiliate WLOS in North Carolina was broadcasting live on his station’s Facebook page when a series of filters appeared. From looking like a magician to bulging eyes on the screen, the reporter continued as a consummate professional.

Even celebrities are known to commit this casual Zoom slip. Comedian Tiffany Haddish had to use the bathroom during a video call and didn’t realize that other callers could see her.

So please heed this advice: first check your filters and then zoom in, folks.