Lawyer in Oklahoma falls in love with client accused of domestic violence and helps him kill ex-girlfriend and her parents

An Oklahoma lawyer who fell in love with one of his clients is accused of helping him kill his ex-girlfriend and her parents to prevent them from continuing the case against the man for domestic violence.

Keegan Leah Kelley Harroz, 38, was the legal representative of Barry Roland Titus II, 40, in a case involving his ex-partner, Tiffany Eichor, 43. Both Eichor and his parents, Jack Chandler, 65 , and Evelynn Kaye Chandler, 69, were fatally shot at their residence in 2019, allegedly by the couple.

Security videos show the arrival of the gunmen to the house in Beggs as part of the attack reported on September 7 of that year, around 3 am

The attackers cut the electrical connection to the house and knocked on the front door. The duo arrived in a 2010 Lexus gray Lexus car, allegedly owned by the attorney.

Two masked men, who would be Harroz and Titus II, fired on the family. According to the Fox News report this week, each of the victims was shot by guns with two different calibers.

Investigators in the case seized a baseball cap near where the Lexus containing Titus’ DNA was parked.

As part of the investigation, agents alleged that Harroz had previously tried to smuggle drugs into the woman’s home to undermine her allegations of abuse.

Although the suspects remain incarcerated on charges of possession of weapons, on Thursday, prosecutors in the case announced additional charges of murder in the first degree.

Harroz and Titus were in federal custody after pleading guilty to the weapons charges.

Harroz was sentenced to two years in prison on March 23. While his partner was sentenced to three years in jail on April 3.

Both face new criminal charges for the triple homicide

They now each face three counts of first-degree murder as well as one count of burglary.

Additionally, Titus is charged, in a pending case, with beating and strangling Eichor in events reported in 2017, a couple of months after they started dating.

Carol Iski, the Okmulgee County District Attorney in charge of the triple homicide case, said the delay in criminal prosecution for the deaths was primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Legitimate question,” Iski replied to the press this week as quoted by The Oklahoman. And there were several factors. COVID was the main problem, the courts were closed ”.