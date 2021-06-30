Lawyer for man beaten by former Bellator fighter initiates legal action

After an incident in a bar, the former fighter of BellatorJoe Schilling could face bigger problems. The protagonist of a video where he knocks out a stranger in an establishment, the Californian would face charges for the crime of assault, according to the victim’s lawyer Robert Solomon.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the plaintiff lawyer assured that legal action would be taken against the famous kickboxer and explained the decision of his client.

Notice

“It is something that should not have happened. You watch the video and it’s embarrassing. A professional fighter. He tells me that he felt threatened when he is a professional fighter, I doubt it. There are consequences when you do things like that. Hit hard the way you gave it he was lucky not to have died ”, explained Solomon.

According to the complaint made after the incident, the victim’s name is Justin Balboa. In the document, the man described the physical characteristics of Schilling and ensured that a complaint was filed against the athlete.

The version of the manager of the premises where the assault occurred changes, when he analyzes the profile of Balboa. According to your version, Justin was described as “Extremely strange” and ensures that the man has already caused problems in other episodes.

After the incident, Joe He even published the video on his social networks. The endorsement was removed by the rules of Instagram. At the time, the former fighter of Bellator and Glory alleged legitimate defense and said that the attack was motivated by acts of racism by Balboa.

Advertisement