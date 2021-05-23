Lawyer ‘dreamer’ helps dozens of immigrants return to the United States

More than 8,000 immigrants seeking asylum in the United States were able to return to the country, after they were sent to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Program (MPP), implemented by the former president’s government. Donald trump.

However, thousands of immigrants still remain stranded in Mexico, despite the efforts of the president’s government. Joe biden to attend to their cases.

More than 100 people who managed to return to the US did so thanks to the efforts of the immigration attorney Sweet Miriam Garcia, a ‘dreamer’, who returned to California hopeful, after a two-month mission in which she helped hundreds of migrants stranded in Mexico cross the border in search of asylum.

“What I bring back is hope”Garcia told the Efe agency.

This lawyer achieved notoriety for being the first “dreamer” who sued then-President Trump for canceling the program of DACA in 2017 and for having won him in all instances, including the Supreme Court.

During his visit, mainly to Tijuana (Mexico), helped with a team of volunteers get President Biden’s administration to admit more than 125 asylum cases, most of them from entire families fleeing violence.

“Actually, the most important thing is not the number of cases accepted, but the impact we have on their lives,” said the lawyer.

An important case was that of his own brother, Edgar, who was deported earlier this year.

But Dulce García felt more deeply cases like that of “Lupita”, a teenager from southern Mexico who fled a small town after organized crime killed her father and chased her to the north of the country.

“When we were heading to the San Ysidro port of entry to cross the border in search of asylum, the girl told me that she wanted to study and become a lawyer to return to help her people,” Garcia said with emotion.

Hope is contagious

“It has been one of the cases that infected me with hope, and I hope to see that girl become a lawyer one day, stand by her side, help her people,” she said.

The attorney receiving the DACA program was able to leave the United States with a permit from the Department of Homeland Security (HSD) for work reasons.

García is the executive director of Ángeles de la Frontera, which during the pandemic was one of the few organizations that was able to continue assisting migrant shelters in Tijuana, but her assistant in that city fell ill and the lawyer decided to personally take on the work in the field.

In the first weeks he dedicated himself to supporting more than two thousand migrants, many of them children, who had spent weeks in the “La Esperanza” camp in Tijuana without basic services such as food or portable toilet facilities.

President Biden’s Administration Only the cases opened in the now-terminated “Remain in Mexico” program had been allowed to cross the border, tens of thousands of migrants were stranded at the border without being able to pass.

But when the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) got the administration to accept the most vulnerable cases from among those migrants, García and Gina Garibo, from the American Friends Services Committee, decided to go in search of those people.

Then the Psychologists Without Borders from the Mexican border state of Baja California, the Resource Center for Deported Veterans and groups of nursing and medical students joined.

For weeks, sometimes on days from sunrise to sunset, García and a volunteer lawyer from the Asia Pacific Labor Association (APLA), Ian Seruelo, took testimonies and formulated dossiers.

The cases collected in the field work passed to the ACLU in San Diego, from there to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and soon they began to cross the border daily mmigrants with terminal illnesses, persecuted, mothers of children who required urgent medical assistance, among others.

“I will no longer see personally crossing the border for many of those cases, but I return with satisfaction and above all hope. Thousands of migrants remain and we are going to continue on this side now, one case at a time, without stopping, ”García said.

The team documenting the cases at the Tijuana camp will continue to operate, now with the help of other attorneys crossing the border.