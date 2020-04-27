The president Jair Bolsonaro evaluates to indicate its current chief of staff, Pedro César Nunes de Sousa, or his lawyer, Karina Kufa, for the Subchefia of Legal Affairs (SAJ). The body responsible for the President’s legal acts is accumulated today by the Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Jorge Oliveira, who must be confirmed as the new Minister of Justice, in place of Sérgio Moro.

President Jair Bolsonaro during speech at Planalto Palace 04/24/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

With Oliveira nominated for the Justice and Public Security portfolio, the Secretary for Strategic Affairs (SAE), Admiral Flávio Rocha, should assume the position as chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, but will not accumulate the Sub-section on Legal Affairs. The changes still await confirmation and publication in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU).

Bolsonaro seeks a name of his confidence for SAJ, since the agency is one of the most important in the government. Through the hands of SAJ pass all legal acts of the government to certify their legal compliance.

Some sub-chiefs of Legal Affairs of past governments are now ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) – the case of Minister Gilmar Mendes and the current President of the Court, Minister Dias Toffoli.

Lawyer and retired major, Pedro Nunes de Sousa is considered to be the president’s hard core, who has accompanied him since the Chamber of Deputies. With the election of Bolsonaro, he won the post of chief of staff. Discreet, he is close to Jorge Oliveira and, among his duties, is to organize the president’s agenda.

Karina Kufa, on the other hand, started to have more contact with Bolsonaro during the presidential campaign and became close to deputy al Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son “03” of the president. The lawyer took up Bolsonaro’s defense in several court cases after the president broke with ex-minister and lawyer Gustavo Bebianno, who represented him in court. Karina is also at the forefront of creating the Alliance for Brazil, a party that the president plans to create. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

