Lawsuits filed against mining company Ebang for allegedly fraudulent short sells

Several law firms encourage investors in shares of mining equipment maker Ebang International Holdings (“EBON” on Nasdaq) who have suffered significant losses in recent days to take legal action. They report an alleged misappropriation of funds through short sells, in addition to possible security flaws on the part of the company.

Hanges Berman, Ademi LLP, Pomerantz LLP and Johnson Fistel are the firms that promote the investigation and incite the apparently injured to sue. The law firms are analyzing possible fraudulent actions on the part of the Chinese company.

According to a report published by Hindenburg Research on April 6, 2021, last year Ebang raised approximately USD 374 million from its investors in 4 stock offerings. Such funds were to be used to “expand the operations” of the company in cryptocurrency mining, exchange platforms and other corporate activities, as reported by the firm itself.

However, the possibility that Ebang used your clients’ money for “unclear” deals with companies related to your CEO, Hu Dong. In addition, there is doubt about the veracity of the figures regarding the sale of mining equipment, which would be much lower than reported and would have declined sharply since 2019, which would place Ebang far from competitors such as Bitmain.

According to Hindenburg, which presents itself as a company “dedicated to forensic financial auditing”, Ebang would have allocated USD 103 million to the purchase of bonds of its insurance company, which, they allege, has several accusations of fraud in last. While, another USD 21 million would have been paid to a relative of Dong as payment of short position loans or short sells.

The same publication also details that Ebang’s attempts to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange failed because the media exposed its relationships with Yindou, a Chinese P2P lending platform that was accused of defrauding more than 20,000 investors. in 2018, with losses of up to USD 655 million that “disappeared”.

Ebang’s response to the accusations

In a statement he posted on his official site, the Chinese manufacturer rejected the versions against him. “We believe that the Hindenburg report contains many errors, unfounded speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events,” they said.

They also assured that the company’s board of directors, together with the audit committee, will analyze “allegations and erroneous information” and take the necessary actions to protect the interests of its shareholders.

Ebang exchange, also suspected

Recently, CriptoNoticias reported on the launch of Ebonex.io, the Ebang exchange. Not only did the announcement lead to a 5% drop in the company’s share value, it is also related to “the failure of the mining business” in the Hindenburg report.

The same source indicates that, despite its recent presentation, Ebonex.io is presented as one of the leading exchanges in the market, although your data cannot be found on the main measurement sites like CoinMarketCap or CoinGecko. For this reason, they speculate, they could be “fictitious volumes.”

Impact on Ebang’s shares

As of April 4, a couple of days before the Hindenburg release, Ebang’s shares on Nasdaq hit $ 7.50. However, after hearing the accusations, the figure was devalued to USD 5.00 on April 6.

Ebang’s share value on Nasdaq reflects the difficult week for the company. Source: Yahoo! Finance

On June 26, 2020, when EBON went public, the company raised close to $ 101 million.