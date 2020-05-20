15 minutes. A lawsuit filed against Florida’s electoral authorities urges the provision of ballots in Spanish for “all” elections in areas where the Puerto Rican population is concentrated, especially in the center of the state.

The plaintiff groups, including LatinoJustice PRLDEF (LJP), already had a victory last year,

However, they point out that in times of the pandemic, information for Puerto Ricans in the “language they were educated” becomes more urgent.

“Ensuring full access to mail-in ballots and materials for Spanish-speakers … has become even more critical given the current COVID-19 public health crisis and the likely expanded – and needed – use of vote by mail throughout Florida in the next election, “they said in the lawsuit.

In 2019, Judge Mark Walker ordered 32 of Florida’s 67 counties to provide ballots in Spanish from past presidential primaries.

Total compliance

However, the plaintiffs’ attorneys believe that decision was just the first step and “does not resolve this lawsuit” filed in 2018.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Puerto Rican Marta Valentina Rivera Madera, urges the state to “fully” comply with the Voting Rights Law.

The Puerto Rican population established in the center of the state already exceeds 1.3 million.

Ignorance of the English language appears first in the list of difficulties faced by Puerto Ricans in Florida.

The information was obtained from a 2018 study by the Florida International University (FIU) and the Florida Puerto Rican Alliance.

Many of them arrived in Florida after the 2017 scourge of Hurricane Maria and relocated to the center of the state, a region with a large presence of Puerto Ricans who came fleeing from the fiscal crisis of recent years.