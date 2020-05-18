gas station mexico state

The confrontation that occurred on May 13 at an LP gas carburation station, owned by the Tomza group, located in Tultitlán, Mexico state, could have been motivated by unfair competition from Unigas, judicial sources said.

One of the lines of research indicates that in the gas stations, in which violent events occurred, lowered the cost of a liter of gas during the health emergency, without reaching a consensus among the gas producers.

The confrontation was registered at approximately 12:00 hours on Wednesday, May 13, between the companies FlamaGas, Regio Gas, Gas Express Nieto, Gas Residencial and Gas Trendi, against Unigas collaborators, belonging to the Tomza group.

Unigas employees, led by Carlos H. Álvarez, were attacked by at least 100 workers from the competition, who also demanded the closure of the facilities of said gas company.

According to witnesses, when the altercation occurred, police arrived at the site but only observed and did not arrest any of those involved.

Marcos Frías, supervisor of Unigas carburetion stations, reported that upon learning of the incident, he requested support from the authorities, but that they did not prevent material damage to the carburation station.

After the destruction, the group of non-conformers placed blankets with the legend “Closure of the carburation centers that affect our heritage” and put chains and padlocks to prevent access.

Gasoline shortage in Tultitlán

In this time of pandemic, in Tultitlán, State of Mexico, gas has been scarce; this, due to the unfair competition that the gas companies Flamagas and Regio Gas implemented, so that neighbors have to leave, despite the indications to stay at home, since they have to look for the fuel, indicate affected complainants.

They added that both municipal and state authorities, led by Alfredo del Mazo, know of the problem of shortages and violence that this has caused, however, they ignore his complaint.

Shell Gas Station in Tultitlán, rational sale of gasoline at 20 liters per car, they do not load in drums and only accept cash.

Is there or is there a shortage?

P.S. It is the only gas station with sales within a radius of 20 km around pic.twitter.com/F5nOBRoA86 – єℓ мαяα נ á ∂є ρσ ¢ α נ υ (@julioccontreras)

January 10, 2019

They explained that, in recent days, workers from Flamagas and Regio Gas obstructed the Unigas facilities, where they even attacked the workers, and with threats demanded that they close their facilities.

