The forms of consumption in the digital age leave very little room to keep a historical record because the Internet does not stop and is so normalized in the lives of millions of people that we simply assume that it is there. However, today’s online environment is not the same as it was 20 years ago and thanks to the work of enthusiasts and research projects it has been possible to rescue much of this history, which exists and survives on the Internet Archive. Unfortunately, the paths of preservation have been found to be legal and a lawsuit could jeopardize all of this material.

A PCGamer report shared information about the recent legal conflict that the Internet Archive is experiencing after different publishers joined in a lawsuit against the preservation initiative, specifically the National Emergency Library, which has almost 1 million publications in digital access format. gratuitous. Although at this moment the problem is related to the publishing world, there is concern that in the event that demand advances and succeeds, the entire digital archive that the Internet Archive has, which it has to its credit, may be put at risk. more than 15,000 PC games and almost 7000 MS-DOS games.

As you can imagine, this games library has been practically rescued and in some cases accounts for real lucky strikes, such as the recent discovery of the SimRefinery prototype, and if it wasn’t for this act of preservation, these works would have been lost forever . Thanks to this research and preservation work, which until now exists within the limits of Fair Use, jurisprudence that allows limited use of the material as long as it is for academic or informational reasons. However, the legal spectrum gives some companies to consider that what the Internet Archive does is piracy or that it uses its intellectual properties without any authorization. In this sense, there are those who believe that if the legal result is adverse for the Internet Archive, the fact would be comparable to the burning of the Library of Alexandria.

So far, the demand from publishers is ongoing and Internet Archive material continues to hang by a thread in the face of private interests.

