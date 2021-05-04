Lawsuit against Apple for alleged monopoly

15 minutes. This Monday, the trial against Apple for alleged monopolistic practices began in the courts of Oakland (California, USA) as a result of the lawsuit filed by Epic Games, a legal battle that could have consequences for the lucrative business of the virtual store of applications App Store .

“This garden could have had a door, there was no reason why it had to be closed,” said lawyer Katherine Forrest in her opening arguments, who represents the interests of Epic and who thus referred to the popular description of the App Store as a “fenced garden” Apple.

Forrest argued that the iPhone company locks its customers in this garden and does not let them out, and pointed to internal documents exchanged between company executives in which they precisely discussed how to achieve this closed ecosystem.

For its part, Apple’s defense, represented by Karen Dunn, accused Epic of not wanting to pay the fees paid by other developers.

Dunn also accused the developer of seeking a “deal apart from the rest.”

The Cupertino company also criticized Epic for choosing to invest in lawyers and public relations rather than innovation.

Apple vs Epic Games

The dispute dates back to last August, when Epic Games, owner of the popular video game Fortnite, announced that from that moment its users could make accessory purchases (that is, accessories for the video game) within their own application and at a discount.

This goes against the policy imposed by Apple in its digital store. If a user purchases directly through its application, Apple does not charge the commission (30%) that is taken for all transactions in the App Store.

Thus, Apple, like Google, forces developers to have all financial transactions go through the virtual store. This has earned them strong criticism in the industry and has placed it in the focus of several investigations in the US and Europe.

Just hours after Epic Games revealed that it was allowing in-app purchases, Apple pulled the app.

This is a risky move considering Fortnite’s huge popularity and high number of players. After this the developer filed the lawsuit.

Epic assured before the federal judge that the 30% charged by Apple is not linked to maintenance or security costs of the App Store. Therefore. They added, it is a monopoly in which prices are set on a discretionary basis, regardless of costs.