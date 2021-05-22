Lawson wins the second race of F2 in Monaco

05/22/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

The ‘rookie’ Liam Lawson has won the second race of Formula 2 held this Saturday in Monaco, part of the F1 program this weekend. Lawson has endured a heart attack finish, including a safety car start, to add his second victory of the season ahead of Ticktum and Piastri.

The poleman of the inverted grid, Marcus Armstrong, has left on the Rascasse on his way to the grid and has been forced to leave from the pit lane, leaving the pole position without an owner.

Oscar Piastri has taken advantage of the circumstance to overtake Lawson and start leading the pack with the Monaco track still wet from the rain. Armstrong has retired for good after stopping at the Santa Devota exit on the second lap, sparking a virtual safety car.

When action has been resumed, Lawson has continued his persecution of Piastri , which he passed on lap 5 and as the track dried up he put dirt in the middle. The virtual safety car appeared once more on lap 11 to retrieve Marino Sato’s car. Then, Ticktum managed to get second after overtaking Piastri at the Nouvelle chicane.

The safety car came out with six laps to go after Bent Viscaal hit the rear of David Beckmann, leaving the latter with the damaged car in Santa Devota. Despite the interruption, Lawson managed to take the victory ahead of Ticktum and Piastri. Championship leader Zhou finished 16th after his failed tire bet.

There is the main race, 42 laps, this Saturday May 22 at 17:15. Theo Pourchaire will start from pole.