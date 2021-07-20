Lawmakers react to Biden’s measures on crisis in Cuba

Two of South Florida’s most influential Republican lawmakers strongly questioned President Joe Biden’s announcement that the US will increase staffing at the US embassy in Havana and his proposal to review remittance policy. To Cuba.

MiamiMundo / Diario las Americas

To which he added: “The Cubans who marched through the streets were not asking for remittances, they were asking for freedom.”

The White House has been reviewing Washington’s policy towards the Caribbean country for six months and after the protests unleashed on the island on July 11, President Biden raises the “urgency” of expediting Washington’s policy towards Havana.

For his part, federal congressman Mario Díaz-Balart affirmed that “it is inconceivable that at this moment when the Cuban people are being massacred, Biden is convening a remittances working group to weaken the sanctions, as requested by the dictatorship.”

He added that the majority of the Cuban people, especially Afro-Cubans, “do not have access to remittances.”

Former President Donald Trump limited the sending of remittances to Cuba in November of last year, as a measure to drown the Castro regime that receives a percentage of the money sent from the United States.

“What all the Cuban people need is for Biden to lead the international community for their immediate freedom and provide access to the Internet, which cannot be blocked by the dictatorship,” said Díaz-Balart.

A sector of the Cuban exile in South Florida has demanded that President Biden lead, along with other countries, a military intervention that puts an end to the dictatorship that for 62 years has held power on the Caribbean island.

However, the White House has not responded to this request.

Meanwhile, Senator Rubio said in another tweet that those responsible for Cuba policy in the Biden Administration “are long-time supporters of appeasement of the regime and are seeking to use these protests as an opportunity to achieve their goals.”

In his first six months in power, Biden has shown no rush to fulfill his electoral promise to restart the thaw with Cuba, which began when he served as vice president in the era of President Barack Obama.

In fact, White House spokesmen have said, speaking on Biden’s behalf, that the Cuban issue was not a priority for the federal government.