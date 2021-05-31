Lawmakers continue to push for Biden to issue a fourth stimulus check



So far, President Biden’s administration has not spoken for or against lawmakers’ request for a fourth stimulus check.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

The American Rescue Plan was the first stimulus package of the Biden administration, and this included $ 1,400 stimulus checks, plus an additional $ 300 in weekly unemployment benefits and a Child Tax Credit that will run through 2022.

Two more stimulus bills have been proposed from this plan: the American Family Plan and the American Jobs Plan. However, none of the proposals contemplates a new stimulus check.

Because of this, certain Democratic House and Senate legislators have supported issuing a fourth stimulus check, which should include recurring or monthly payments.

It should be remembered that, at the end of March, A group of 10 legislators that included Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, asked Biden to include the delivery of stimulus checks – the same ones that should be given on a regular basis – in your next stimulus package.

A few weeks later, a group of 21 Democrats also made a similar request.

The most recent request for more stimulus checks was made on May 17 and came from various members of the House Ways and Means Committee. They sent a letter to the president in which they discussed the need to give more money due to the increase in poverty and the increase in debt among the citizens of the United States. “Most people spent aid checks on monthly expenses or essentials like food, utilities, rent and mortgages,” they said in the letter, according to CNET.

So far, the government of President Biden has not spoken in favor or against these proposals., so the approval of a fourth stimulus check is still up in the air and not entirely denied.

While there are many lawmakers who are in favor of a fourth stimulus check, there are also politicians who have argued that as the economy recovers, there is no need for more support money to be awarded.

On the other hand, the IRS will still be sending weekly batches of the third stimulus check.

