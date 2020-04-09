Due to the coronavirus pandemic, US authorities are immediately deporting migrant children, leaving their protection aside, they denounced.

Federal deputies asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and the National Institute of Migration (INM) to reveal the whereabouts of 400 infants who were intercepted on the border of Mexico and the United States.

They requested that the heads of both instances explain about the care given to minors who were immediately deported, since previously another protocol was followed, where the North American country kept migrant infants in shelters and, later, they will be returned to their country of origin.

“Before this pandemic, unaccompanied boys and girls who were trapped on the United States border were taken to shelters and registered by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Later, after various protocols, the government named them as single infants. and they were returned to Mexico, ”said Mónica Bautista Rodríguez.

The secretary of the Board of Directors said that, due to the coronavirus pandemic that is experienced worldwide, the US immigration authorities, in order to reduce infections, established new practices and are deporting them immediately, leaving aside the protection of migrants.

Given this, he clarified that it is up to the Mexican authorities to comply with sanitary measures to avoid exposing infants to infections, in addition to knowing where they are and what is being done to integrate them into their families. (Ntx)