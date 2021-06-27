Lawmakers Announce Principle of Agreement for Police Reform in the US

15 minutes. After months of debate, Democratic and Republican legislators announced this Thursday that they reached an agreement in principle to approve a major police reform to stop abuses by agents against racial minorities in the United States (USA).

Republican Senator Tim Scott, Democrat Cory Booker and Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, all African American, announced the agreement in principle in a statement Thursday night.

“After months of good faith work, we have reached an agreement on a framework that addresses the main issues for bipartisan police reform“said lawmakers.

However, they acknowledged that “there is still work to be done” to reach a final version of the project. Is will face a tough battle in the Senate where Democrats have a weak 50-seat majority and would need 60 votes to pass.

Lawmakers did not disclose the content of the agreement.

One of the points that has complicated the negotiations is the idea of ​​”legal immunity” for the Police. This makes it difficult to file lawsuits against those officers who are accused of having used force in a disproportionate manner.

Grateful biden

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden is “grateful” for the work that the 3 lawmakers have been doing. He expressed that “he is looking forward to collaborating with them on the road ahead.”

This effort for police reform in the US comes after several years of protests over the deaths of African Americans at the hands of officers, especially after the George Floyd case.

The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives approved a law to reform the Police in March named after George Floyd. However, that bill has been stuck in the Senate.

Biden wanted to have passed a major police reform before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death, on May 25 of this year. However, strong disagreements in Congress prevented this.