In yesterday’s session, the Front of All approved by 41 votes to 29 the creation of that commission that will be integrated by deputies and senators and sent the project to the lower house for its final sanction. After criticism of Together for Change, Specialists questioned the legitimacy of the project because it was not approved with two thirds of the votes, as required by the regulations of the Senate.

The doctor in law Andrés Gil Domínguez He explained in his Twitter account that « Congress, in exercise of the implicit powers established in art. 75 subsection 32, is empowered to create Investigative Commissions regarding issues of public interest or relevance«

« The creation of the Investigative Commissions must be done by law and have a proportional relationship between the purposes pursued and the means intended. The art. 18 of the constitution prevents Investigative Commissions from judging people for the facts being investigated or any other related measure such as searches, seizure of documentation or compulsory appearance without a court order, ”explained the doctor in law.

In this sense, he concluded that « The Regulations of the Chamber of Senators require for the creation of an Investigating Commission an aggravated majority of 2/3 of all the members of said Chamber«

For his part, Guido Risso, professor of Constitutional Law and Political Law at the UBA, assured that « There is no constitutional impediment for society, through its representatives, to be especially interested in certain matters of public importance. » « Parliamentary investigative committees respond to this more open conception of democracy, which proposes the dialogue and the cooperation between powers. The investigative commissions expand and empower democratically to society. Furthermore, its purpose is not to substitute the actions of the judiciary, on the contrary, it is part of the cooperation and collaboration between powers, ”he stressed.

In that sense, he explained that « the mechanism for creating the commissions is provided for in the parliamentary regulations ”and concluded that the Constitution“ does not regulate the creation and operation of the parliamentary commissions ”.

By last, Diego Armesto, a lawyer and also a professor at the UBA, considered that « if you observe the laws that created bicameral, they were always created within the framework of a law. In this case, the half sanction collides with the Senate regulation, which demands a special majority. The body’s mandate, when writing that article, understood that in the control function of Congress, it must have a special majority as established by the body’s operating rule. ”