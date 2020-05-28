15 minutes. The United States Congress approved a bill on Wednesday that seeks to impose sanctions on China for its alleged abuses of the Uighur ethnic people and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The House of Representatives approved the project with 431 votes in favor and only one against. -the one of a republican congressman-, with which the norm promoted by the Senate two weeks ago was ready for President Donald Trump to sign it.

The text of the bill urges the White House to impose sanctions against Chinese officials. responsible for the alleged abuses against the Uighurs.

The ethnic people are locked up in re-education camps, according to UN human rights experts.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Democrat Nancy Pelosi said the approval of the bill “sends a message to the persecuted that they are not forgotten.”

“We say to the president of China, ‘You can tell these people that they are forgotten, but they are not.'” Nancy Pelosi

Vote remotely

That of Wednesday in the House of Representatives is the first vote in which the new regulation was applied that allows congressmen to vote remotely. However, most of them went to the Chamber.

Passing the bill further strains complicated diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing.. Furthermore, it occurs on the same day that the Trump government declared that Hong Kong can no longer be considered autonomous from China.

The declaration could have commercial consequences for Hong Kong if the United States decides to impose tariffs on the semi-autonomous city.

Before Hong Kong’s 1997 recession from the United Kingdom to China, the United States passed a law that the United States Government would continue to treat that territory under the same conditions applied when it was a British colony. That decision could change as a result of this decision.