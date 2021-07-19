Law & Order: SVU Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

This isn’t an episode of a popular crime show.

Law & Order: SVU actor Isaiah Stokes was indicted for murder by a grand jury in Queens, NY on Friday, July 16, the Queens District Attorney’s Office confirmed in a press release shared with E! News.

The 41-year-old star is accused of fatally shooting a man, identified as Tyrone jones, who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda katz said in a statement. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

Per court documents obtained by E! News, Isaiah was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth holder on a three-count indictment, in which he was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The actor’s next court date is scheduled for Monday, July 19, 2021.