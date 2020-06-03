▲ Located, sectors that pay much less, says Raquel Buenrostro, head of the Tax Administration Service. Photo Luis Castillo

Roberto González Amador

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. 19

Before the end of this month, nine large corporations will have regularized their situation with the treasury, operations that will give the public coffers at least 25 billion pesos, said Raquel Buenrostro, head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

He anticipated that the agency has under the magnifying glass the law firms and notaries who have made the creation of mechanisms to evade the treasury one of its main professional offers. Audits are coming for them, he warns. The message to employers is that there is legal certainty on the tax issue, that there is no political persecution and that they leave aside the law firms and approach the SAT directly, he stresses.

In the first five months of the year, reveals in an interview with La Jornada, the agency obtained 50 billion pesos for oversight actions against large taxpayers, an amount that exceeds the 37 billion that it received through the same route in the 12 months of 2019 And it goes, he points out, for 70 billion.

Last April, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the federal government was seeking 15 large corporations to catch up with 50 billion pesos of taxes corresponding to 2018 fiscal years back. So far, three companies have paid: Walmart, 8,779 million pesos; Mexican Economic Development (Femsa), Coca-Cola bottler and owner of Oxxo, 8,790 million, and IBM, 669 million. In total, 17 thousand 538 million.

–How has the process been to collect taxes from this group of 15 large taxpayers?

–There is a clear political will in this administration, unlike the previous ones, to put a level footing for everyone, without privileges, preferences, benefits and waivers. Large companies represent 1.5 percent of total taxpayers, but contribute 60 percent of the collection. On average they pay 2.1 percent of their income, when in many developed countries the figure is seven. Ordinary people pay 30 or 35 percent of their income as tax, and we are captives. This important difference in the tax burden leads us first to consider that it is not necessary, from the outset, a tax reform, but to see what is happening so that it is not always the same who pay contributions.

Buenrostro, senior finance officer at the beginning of the current federal government and responsible in that position for the consolidated purchases of the administration, reports that the SAT was given the task of analyzing the different sectors of activity in which the large taxpayers and their cargo participate. fiscal with respect to other countries.

Sectors that pay a lot less and corporate operations that led companies to have higher tax benefits were identified. We identify tax plans that are very aggressive, many of which border on tax fraud. Then we note that, in many cases, they are represented by the same law firm. We identified some who are dedicated to selling tax mechanisms so that taxpayers pay less.

– In which sectors are these companies located?

–Smith, food, automotive, energy, pharmaceutical, financial, mining, retail (retail sales) and hydrocarbons.

–How many of the 15 companies mentioned have paid?

–Of the 50 billion pesos expected to be raised from these 15 companies, this month we will have half of a negotiation with nine companies.

Sinuous road

–How was the negotiation?

–It started out tortuous, but it’s making up. Most employers were already used to receiving preferential treatment. When you quoted them to say they had to pay, the news was obviously not welcome. There were all kinds of behaviors. Some very aggressive ones who did not even sit at the table and said: I have never paid, I will not pay and let’s go to lawsuit. As time went on, they realized that the SAT was very well articulated. They were told exactly the same thing: you have to pay, and full. Complies. We want them to pay what the law says, no more, no less. When they saw that for more doors they knocked they did not obtain benefits, they returned with different attitudes. For example, with Walmart there are 11 five-year review audits; with Femsa, 22 of three.

A fact that, he explains, helped some large companies convince themselves to pay back taxes is that the SAT demonstrated that the audits were perfectly integrated and technically sound.

The probability that we win is very high. These are companies that are finally large, are listed on the Stock Exchange and it is not convenient for them to be in the middle of a scandal, because this has a direct impact on their image and affects (the price of) their shares. They may lose more from a drop in their stock than from covering taxes.

Here he introduces an element: that of the law firms that design the schemes used by large corporations to reduce their tax burden. Many times, he says, the first contact of companies when there is a difference with the SAT is through the law firms.

“Then comes the office that was the one that sold its formula to pay less taxes and, obviously, wants to defend it at all costs, despite the damage it may cause to the company. Many times, when these firms are already in the last stages, they get out of the negotiation, (even though) they are the intellectual authors of the tax fraud mechanism. It is then when a general director, a council president, people who have an interest in taking care of the company are coming, and when we explain to them all the documentary supports we have, they realize that there is no fiscal terrorism. Which is, simply, compliance with the law. They end up saying: ‘you convinced me faster to pay than my lawyers not to pay.’ ”

“Can you mention the name of those offices?”

–Ahorita is not convenient, because we are going to start auditing them.

–What is the message of the SAT and the administration?

–Everyone must fulfill their obligations. It is a matter of principle. Before, the economic power could say: “hey, give me a tax benefit, take out a general rule for me to pay less here.” Somehow they felt they had all the powers to demand the government. Now the message is that an institution like the SAT obeys State policies, rather than the private sector, to take care of public resources and make use of them in accordance with the policies of the administration.

–How do you intend to dismantle the framework that you describe?

–An axis has to do with private initiative and entrepreneurs. Anyone with money and dedicated to doing business wants clear rules and legal certainty. We want to communicate to employers that there are clear rules, legal certainty. There is no political persecution and, simply, what we want is to act in strict accordance with the law. As they realize that this is the case, they will have more confidence in the tax authority and to invest. In the normative part, we are going to see where there is collection potential. There are tax benefits from 20 or 30 years ago that may not be convenient or useful right now, but they stayed there. For example, for each peso of VAT paid by the automotive sector, the treasury returns 3 pesos. The argument is that it generates jobs, but you have to see the balances. These tax incentives must be reviewed. Another one that we analyze is the registry of the northern border, which has the benefit of a lower rate of payment of taxes compared to the rest of the country. Many taxpayers abuse, report all their economic activity on the northern border, when we know that it is throughout the country.

A goal that the SAT has, he explains, is to raise tax collection (which now equals 16 percent of gross domestic product, one of the lowest in Latin America) without the need for a tax reform that raises taxes throughout the social base , that we are the ones who always pay them. It can be done, he says, simply by reviewing taxpayer behavior.

Feasible, raise revenue

It exemplifies that collection can be increased by further monitoring compliance with tax obligations. He refers that in May the collection made by the SAT from inspection actions was 196 percent higher than that of the same month of 2019. Now, for each peso invested by the inspection body, it collects 108 pesos, a ratio that was 1 to 60 pesos until recently. With almost the same work we get twice as much, he points out.

–After the experience of asking those 15 large companies to pay, where do you think the resistance will come from so that everyone can pay their taxes?

–The first resistance will be the law firms and notaries, who lived as intermediaries between the treasury and the businessman, of the differences between the two. They do consulting work, consulting, which are not really productive activities for the country, but cost a lot of money.

What are they going to do if we no longer need them or if they are no longer reliable? The first resistance that we must overcome is them, because they are our first interlocutor, before speaking with the CEO, chairman of the board of directors or with the partner of the company.

Here, he points out: Our goal is that with what has happened we will generate enough confidence in the businessmen so that they notice that it is more useful for them to come and send them to the offices and hear first-hand what is happening.

It has a case in which the SAT fought with an office for more than six months, for a back tax claim. “Nothing was advanced. So they said: “We are going to throw away all the procedures, because the only agreement is that we disagree.” At this point the table for discussion and review was raised. The board of directors of that company appeared and in a 40-minute talk everything was clear to him and the next day he decided to pay. The first obstacle is the law firms, who live by selling the tax fraud mechanisms ”.

For this reason, he insists, the SAT seeks to generate trust so that businessmen approach them directly, without intermediaries, that they know what we are proposing and know that there is no political persecution; it is simply sticking to the law. To the extent, he trusts, that they will perceive that the rules are clear and have legal certainty, they will not have any problem in following them and that will also strengthen investments.

Independent of the 15 large taxpayers referred to by President López Obrador in April, the SAT has continued to strengthen the inspection processes in this group of companies. To date, the collection between these is 50 billion pesos, derived from inspection processes. Last year, in the first five months, the figure was 13 billion pesos and, throughout the year, 37 billion pesos. We hope to go beyond 70 billion, he rounds.

