Lavish display; a stellar game is born

MEXICO CITY.

The all-star game between Liga MX and MLS was announced to take place this year after being suspended in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

At the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, Don Garber, commissioner of the MLS, Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, and the president of LAFC, Tom Penn, made the presentation of the match.

The game will take place on August 25 at this Los Angeles stadium and will bring together the stars of both leagues.

The exhibition emphasized evolving with a new rivalry that will also be a tradition from this year for fans to identify with.

At the same time, it strengthens the project of a binational league that was approved by FIFA this year and that will lead Mexico and the United States to merge their teams and parties to have a unique competition that includes the two countries scheduled for 2024.

What we are seeing in the short term is that we have three central elements between the two leagues: this All-Star Game, which is something very new for Mexican football and is going to help a lot, the Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup, all of that for us. it will help a lot to continue with the plans, ”said Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX.

THE CHOSEN ONES

To select the Liga Mx players who will participate in the All-Star Game, Mikel Arriola mentioned that it will be through the voting to remove the winners of the Ballon d’Or, a local event that rewards the best of the two tournaments (Opening and Closing).

What we will do is go with the Ballon d’Or, which is a process in which there is participation from the entire football environment to choose the best players and coaches ”, explained Arriola, who stressed that this match will help the internationalization of Liga MX.

The teams will be made up of 26 players and a technical director and it is expected that the best players in both leagues will hit the box office and be reflected in the economic benefits.

In May 2020 the idea of ​​this game had been offered to the public, but the covid prevented the realization of the first edition.

