LaVine does not fly with the US to Tokyo after entering the Covid-19 protocols

Trouble has piled on the United States in preparation for the Olympics. The latter affects Zach LaVine. The Bulls player has not been able to fly with his teammates to Tokyo.

LaVine is grounded. The forward has entered the Covid-19 protocols. You will have to spend a short quarantine. USA Basketball has communicated it. The US federation hopes that it can join the Games in a few days.

The situation is to say the least complicated. The United States has flown to Japan with only 8 of its 12 players! LaVine’s last-minute loss is joined by that of the 3 players who are in the Finals dispute. They are Jrue Holiday, Khris middleton Y Devin Booker.

Zach LaVine is the third US player to enter Covid protocols. The first was Bradley Beal. And it was out of the Olympics. The second was Jerami grant. He has rejoined the national team after 4 days of quarantine. He has flown with his companions. And the third is LaVine.

It should be remembered that on Sunday the United States played against Spain. With LaVine on the track.

The forward has played all 4 preparation games. With an average of 10.3 points per game. He was a player with weight in the attack of Gregg popovich. We will have to wait for the situation to be resolved.