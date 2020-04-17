The organizers of the Laver Cup, an exhibition tournament that is part of the ATP calendar and has the participation of the main tennis players, announced that the edition in the city of Boston, in the United States, which was scheduled for September 25 to 27 this year, has been postponed to happen between September 24 and 26, 2021. The date change is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We announced today (Friday) that the Laver Cup will not be held in 2020, but will return in 2021 in Boston. This is related to changes in the international calendar that have created conflict with other major international tennis events. The fourth edition Laver Cup is now scheduled for Boston between September 24 and 26, 2021, “the organization said in an official statement.

The exhibition event – a dispute between a team from Europe against the Rest of the World – is supported by the organization of Swiss Roger Federer and has already had the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the Serbian Novak Djokovic as participants. But for that year, with the change of Roland Garros, the French Grand Slam, for the period from September 20 to October 4, due to the pandemic, the Laver Cup was not feasible.

“We had to make a decision about the competition now. We know that our fans will be disappointed to have to wait another year to see the Laver Cup in Boston, but this decision is made as a result of the emerging conflicts on the calendar. We wanted to announce this decision now to give certainty to our players, sponsors, press, partners, volunteers and, of course, the great city of Boston “, the official statement continued.

“We created the Laver Cup to honor the best in the sport – in the past, in the present and in the future – and to make tennis grow. The Laver Cup is just the beginning of a long and incredible journey that will continue next year”, closed the organization.

Federer expressed his disappointment at the postponement of the competition in Boston to 2021. “It is a pity that the Laver Cup has to be postponed for a year. But in the current world scenario this is the right thing to do,” said the Swiss shortly afterwards. of the ad.

