Laver Cup confirmed three ‘stars’ for Team World

The Laver Cup It is one of the exhibitions that began to take place regularly in recent times. In fact, it is an almost mandatory stop for top tennis players, who prioritize traveling to a city for a few days (the 2021 edition will take place in Boston, United States) to enjoy a show outside the requirement of ATP tournaments. And although it does not deliver points for the ranking, the cache – many times – weighs more on the scale. In that sense, John McEnroe, captain of Team World (Rest of the world), confirmed that Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger Aliassime Y Diego schwartzman will be three of the players that will make up your team.