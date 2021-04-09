LaVar Ball’s advice to his son LaMelo Ball: “You will never meet a good woman”

This Wednesday night the NBA draft 2020, on an atypical date due to the coronavirus health crisis. One of the protagonists of the ceremony is LaMelo Ball, who opt to be selected first, ahead of 59 other rookies.

However, Lamelo is not the only Ball who is giving people talk, but, as has been customary since 2017 -when he arrived in the NBA Lonzo Ball-, his father, LaVar Ball, has been under the spotlight for its continuous statements about your children’s professional and private life.

On this occasion, the father of the family has been invited to the podcast ‘Endless Hustle’ by BroBible, where he has spoken of the advice he gave to Lonzo, Liangelo Y LaMelo, about dating women.

LaVar Ball, blunt

LaVar Ball shared with viewers his opinion about the wives of NBA players, assuring that it is impossible to find “a good woman” when you have succeeded in the league.

“You will never meet a nice woman, especially in basketball. If you are in this profession, when you have all this fame and notoriety, how are you going to meet a good girl, “said LaVar Ball.

“You are not going to meet them because, what, are you going to meet in that restaurant, where you eat, or are you going to go to a club where they dance, or are you going to meet her in a pavilion? I hate to tell you that you are going to meet a prostitute“added the father of the Ball family.

Diversity of opinions on the networks

The advice that LaVar gave his children has generated a large number of opinions, both in favor of what he says, and against, even putting case examples of players who have had multiple women throughout their careers.

@benmaller I love that Lavar Ball is keeping it 💯. Btw, is he wrong? I think not. Prime example of that, I’ve got two words for ya ……. Dwight Howard. That dude has like 10 kids with 8 different woman shout out Antonio Cromartie. Boats and Hoe’s great video. pic.twitter.com/EYJT5ejje3 – Rob in Vegas 🇺🇸 ♣ ️ ♦ ️ ♥ ️ ♠ ️ 🖕🏽 (@twitrontheshitr) November 18, 2020

Lavar Ball really told his son he will only meet hoes in his profession. I’m 💀💀💀💀💀 – SCROOGE MCDUCK (@ DmainEvent95) November 18, 2020

Lavar ball telling Melo about them hoes is terrorist behavior 💀😂😭 – Jollof Mami 🇬🇭🇷🇼 (@mixyoculture) November 18, 2020