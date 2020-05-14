Go back to the charge. LaVar Ball wants to gain prominence a few weeks after NBA Draft 2020 and has surprised everyone with some really controversial words about Los Angeles Lakers and what happened with Lonzo Ball. “The coach did not know how to use Lonzo, as soon as he has arrived with a much better coach, as he is Alvin GentryMy son’s talent is being seen. A team that gets rid of Lonzo can never win the ring. They will not do it until my son returns there, “he said in words collected by NyPost, where he also spoke about the future of LaMelo Ball.

.