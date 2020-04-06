Since her son Lonzo became a star at UCLA and signed up for the 2017 draft, LaVar Ball He has been a central part of the media related to the NBA for his ease in speaking, the provocations he launches and the controversies he generates. Perhaps the greatest in his entire “career” was when he said he would beat Michael Jordan in a 1v1, even with both of them in their prime physical condition.

Although time has passed and one would think that Ball would regret it, not only did he not, but he has come back for more. In a talk with The Players Tribune, LaVar insisted that “in a 1v1, he would kill Jordan, even in his prime.” Lonzo’s father, LaMelo and LiAngelo warned that he might not be able to handle the full Bulls but that, in a 1v1, he would beat Jordan “very fast and strong.”

Also, according to LaVar, to demonstrate how good he was at the time playing basketball, he stated that “Jordan also has children, why aren’t they as good as mine? That shows you how good it has come from me ”

LaVar Ball remains adamant he’d beat prime Michael Jordan 1v1 “To show you how good I was, he had sons too. Why they not as good as my sons? That shows you it was oozing out of me. ” (- @PlayersTribune ) pic.twitter.com/jescZwcZgV – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 6, 2020

