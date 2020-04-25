RIO – Almost 24 hours after the resignation of ex-minister Sérgio Moro, federal judge Marcelo Bretas, responsible for the Lava Jato cases in Rio, did not take a position on the departure of the former toga colleague from the government of Jair Bolsonaro. Nor did he comment on the accusations he made when he left the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Bretas is a supporter of the president, with whom he has appeared on the public agenda. He also often shares Bolsonaro’s posts on Twitter, a tool he uses frequently. On the other hand, he was a toga partner of Moro and, after the Paraná left his position to join the government, he took over the role of Lava Jato, now very centered in Rio.

Since Moro’s departure this Friday morning, Bretas has not published anything on his social networks. Wanted by state, said he did not want to take a position on the case.

In January this year, Moro made an institutional visit to Bretas at the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio, in the city center. They posed for photos and had lunch together at Corrientes 348, one of the most popular meat restaurants in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. They ate an Argentine-style chorizo ​​steak.

The following month, it was Bolsonaro’s turn to be publicly cuddled by the judge who already ordered the arrest of the former governor Sérgio Cabral, the ex-president Michel Temer and the businessman Eike Batista, among other leading figures in public life. The magistrate participated in an evangelical event alongside the president at Botafogo beach, in the south of Rio, and in the inauguration of a project. He even hitched a ride in the official Presidency car.

When Bolsonaro said last year that he would choose a “terribly evangelical” minister for the next vacancy in the Supreme Court (STF), the spotlight turned to Bretas, who attends Sundays a church in Flamengo, the neighborhood where he lives. Biblical messages occupy a large part of his publications on Twitter – on some occasions, they are accompanied by support for the Brazilian and even the North American president Donald Trump.

