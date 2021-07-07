Lautaro Martínez’s goal in Argentina vs Colombia in the Copa América semifinals

The Argentine National Team and the Colombian National Team will define the last guest and rival of the Brazil’s selection in the grand final of the Copa América 2021, in the closing of the semifinal round of the continental tournament.

The team of the albiceleste led by the Argentine coach Lionel scaloni he wants to reach his third final in the last four editions; while the Colombian cadre of the strategist Reinaldo Rueda He wants to reach the third final in the history of the national coffee team and the first since the 2001 title.

After the first minutes of the game at the National Stadium in Brasilia, the Argentine squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the forward’s score Lautaro Martínez.

At minute 3, the attacker of the Inter de Milan took advantage of the facilities of the coffee saga after the assistance of Lionel messi and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities David ospina for 1-0.

