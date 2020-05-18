The most important clubs in Europe yearn for Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine forward from Inter Milan who has a 115 million euro clause and a promising future.

Soul brother

Born in Bahía Blanca, Province of Buenos Aires on August 22, 1997, Lautaro trained at the Club Liniers and then made the leap to the lower Racing forces, where he managed to consolidate himself in his category.

They say their main strength is their challenge-proof mindset. Something that already made clear when as a teenager (at 16 years old) he had to bear the weight of being uprooted when he left Bahía Blanca to study at the youth club that the Racing Club has.

Lautaro has a very strong bond with his older brother, whom he had to leave with his family when moving to Avellaneda. That caused enormous sadness to his brother who began to suffer from episodes of epilepsy. “We were very excited and proud because we knew it was his dream. It was something very strange because we had to part with him who was very much ours. The older brother was the one that affected him the most, because they were very close, they did everything together. At that time he had epilepsy. The separation caused him seizures and he had to be treated. Now everything is fine, but at that moment it was like a part of him had been ripped off. In any case, we always support him ”, explained Mario, Lautaro’s father.

The footballer has always had his feet on the ground and his family has been his mainstay. His father was a soccer player and they know this world very well.

Conscious eating

They say of him that he is mentally and physically prepared to be a vintage footballer. Without a doubt, Lautaro has been preparing for it for some time.

In fact, at just 19 years old he told his representative that he wanted a professional to help him eat well. Since then, there are no soft drinks or sweets in his diet.

The striker tries to make the fats only necessary and he trains conscientiously every day.

The “lady”

The striker’s partner became a true social phenomenon. They call her “Lady Lautaro”, she is Argentine and she is currently one of the reference WAGs in Italy.

With her heart attack photos and her daring poses, the girl from Lautaro Martínez has conquered the social network Instagram, where she already has 532,000 followers.

Agustina Gandolfo is the young woman who has stolen the footballer’s heart. A couple who met thanks to the media Wanda Nara, who was the one who introduced them in 2018.

They have been together for two years and the story promises. We hope to see you in the future stroll through the streets of Barcelona.