Lautaro Martínez opens representative

04/19/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Inter forward, Lautaro Martinez, has entered the representation agency of Alejandro Camano, the FootFeel ISM, after several years under agents Rolando Zárate and Beto Yaque. One of the priorities in this new stage is to resolve the future of the forward, who ends his contract with the Italian team in 2023.

As reported by the Italian media, precisely the great relationship that unites the Argentine with Inter’s right-winger, Achraf Hakimi, would have been the key that would explain this change in his representation. Along with Lautaro and the Moroccan defender, the agency also has the rights of Borja Mayoral, AS Roma player.

The former Racing Club, who came to Italian football in exchange for 25 million euros, is in the orbit of the FC Barcelona, ​​who has shown interest in the forward on more than one occasion. The player’s priority, despite the strong interest of several European clubs, is renew with Inter and double his current salary: from 2.7 million euros to a total of five per season.

Important on Antonio Conte’s board

The Argentine international he’s being an important player in Inter’s great season at Calcio. Despite the draw against Napoli on the last day, those of Antonio Conte march at the top of the table with a nine-point advantage over their immediate pursuer and arch enemy AC Milan. The elimination in the semifinals of the Coppa and in the group stage of the Champions League does not detract from the great season at San Siro.

Lautaro Martínez registers 17 goals between all competitions, plus nine assists. Together with Lukaku he forms one of the most fearsome pairs of Calcio: both have scored a total of 44 goals, 36 of which have been in Serie A.