Lautaro Martínez: FC Barcelona offers a million dollar sum to the Argentine player, Inter could not match it | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

In Italy they assure that Barcelona offered a millionaire sum to Lautaro that Inter cannot match.

LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ. Argentina. Forward. Inter de Milan. 21 years.

Photo:



EFE

By:

Felipe Galindo

May 11, 2020, 02:59 p.m.

In the middle of the return to training in Spain and Italy, FC Barcelona has accelerated its negotiation with Inter Milan for the signing of Lautaro Martínez. The Italian newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ assured in one of its publications that the Catalan team has made a direct financial offer to the Argentine striker, who will hardly reject and will only subtract the agreement between the club to end the negotiation.

The Italian newspaper points out that Barcelona has offered the Argentine striker a sum of 10 million euros gross per season, a figure that can hardly be matched by Inter Milan, a team that already thinks of another striker to replace Lautaro for the next season.

Martínez, every day is closer to the team led by Quique Setién. The player currently owned by Inter Milan, has rejected the offer of renewal in Italy, and before the millionaire sum offered by Barcelona, ​​it will only be left to sign the monetary agreement between clubs, to make the signing of the Argentine forward official.

On the other hand, according to the European press, Inter will not accept a figure less than 60 million euros (in money) in the transfer, since the Italian club valued Lautaro at 111 million euros, so the remaining figure it can be paid with a player: Arturo Vidal is the most suitable.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.