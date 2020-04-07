He Barcelona expect a move from Lautaro Martinez to be able to get it at a lower price. But this seems that it will not happen because according to what they point out in Italy he will not force his exit from the club. In addition, from their environment they distrust the economic capacity of the culé group that has had to resort to an ERTE to be able to breathe in the coronavirus crisis.

The Catalan team already proceeded in a similar way when last summer they wanted to get hold of Neymar. So he asked the Brazilian to say publicly that he wanted to leave the PSG so that the Parisian team would lower its claims with the attacker, something that, despite the fact that the negotiations were televised, finally did not happen due to lack of cash.

The one who is not even going to take that step is Lautaro Martínez. Referring to sources from Inter Milan, La Gazzetta dello Sport affirms that the Italian team knows that the striker will not force his departure to Barcelona or any other team. Lautaro Martinez, who once said no to Real Madrid in gratitude to Racing, grateful to Inter de Milan for the opportunity that he gave him to play in Europe, he will only leave the neroazzurra squad if there is agreement between all parties.

Lautaro doubts Barça

The footballer’s environment, for his part, is in permanent contact with Barcelona, ​​although they doubt that he can undertake his signing. The economic crisis that has led to the coronavirus They do not make the operation viable and it seems complicated that Inter Milan accept an exchange of players for Lautaro Martinez. However, the Argentine still does not renew his contract aware that other teams are willing to pay him more.