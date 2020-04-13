From Italy they assure that ehe Barcelona has offered Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo and Ivan Rakitic in the Lautaro Martínez operation. From Inter Milan, with Antonio Conte at the helm, they would have rejected the culé proposal to include these footballers in the transaction.

According to journalist Nicol Schira, Inter Milan continue to claim 111 million for Lautaro Martínezalthough it would also be open to the possible inclusion of other footballers in operation. At the moment, the three players offered by Barcelona would not convince the neroazzurri.

This information points to Barcelona has informed Inter Milan that if it does not accept players in the operation, the signing of Lautaro Martínez will not be possible. The 111 million euros that the Italians ask for by the Argentine striker are an excessive amount to be able to meet the demand of the team coached by Antonio Conte.

Even so, Inter Milan opens to accept an installment payment of 111 kilos, but Barcelona still has in mind to include a footballer. Arturo Vidal is another name that is considered after Semedo, Rakitic and Junior have been rejected from Italy.