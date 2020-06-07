Quality Sport Images / .
Every time the future of Lautaro Martínez is closer to FC Barcelona. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport among its pages, the player Argentine would have already reached an agreement with Inter Milan to put end of contractual relationship that unites both parties.
The tip has confessed to his coach, Antonio Conte, that his desire and attraction to sign for the Catalan team are very strong. However, it has also guaranteed the maximum commitment while in Milan. Series A will resume on June 20 and there are still 13 games in the box neroazzurri to fight the league to the Juventus and Lazio.
[#SerieA]? The Italian press assures that Lautaro has done and decided with Barcelona and has already reached an agreement with Inter for his departure from the club.
? It only remains for both clubs to reach an agreement.
? The Italian club is already looking for a substitute.
# ⃣ | #PuntoDeGol pic.twitter.com/bmSn5SFytk
– Goal Point (@PuntoDeGol) June 6, 2020
There is still nothing official, but according to the Sport newspaper, both player and Barcelona and Inter are convinced that the signing will take place this summer. In the Lombard capital they already give up their footballer, who would have reached a agreement with the leader of the spanish league to play there the next 5 seasons in exchange for 12 million euros in each one.
TF-Images / .
If in the end the signing of Lautaro becomes effective Barcelona’s lead would be very strong facing next year. Player price round the 111 million euros and the azulgrana’s idea is to include a player in the transfer to lower the cost. Rakitic, Arturo vidal or Dembelé have been some of the many names those who have been linked to the operation. In the next weeks We will leave doubts.