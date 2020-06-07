Quality Sport Images / .

[#SerieA]? The Italian press assures that Lautaro has done and decided with Barcelona and has already reached an agreement with Inter for his departure from the club.

? It only remains for both clubs to reach an agreement.

? The Italian club is already looking for a substitute.

# ⃣ | #PuntoDeGol pic.twitter.com/bmSn5SFytk

– Goal Point (@PuntoDeGol) June 6, 2020