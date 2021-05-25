Lauro Golf will open the sixth edition of the Santander Tour in June

This Tuesday the sixth edition of the Santander Golf Tour, women’s golf circuit composed by ten tests to be held throughout the year throughout Spain.

The presentation, at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, was attended by Gonzaga Escauriaza, President of the Spanish Golf Federation; Adela Martin, Director of Private Banking Santander Spain; Paco Arango, president of the Aladina Foundation; Felipe Martin, Director of Sponsorships and Events of Santander Spain; Y Alicia garrido, director of the circuit.

The Santander Golf Tour, a circuit sponsored by Banco Santander and organized by Sport & Business, returns to the scene for its sixth edition with a very exciting year ahead. Among the 10 events on the calendar, two of them, specifically Zaragoza (RCG La Peñaza) in July and Barcelona (RCG El Prat) in October, will also be part of the LET Access Series, the satellite circuit of the Ladies European Tour. In La Peñaza, as an addition, 6 places will be distributed for the final of the previous British Open.

In this edition, the circuit maintains “special” tournaments, highly valued by both the participants and the fans: the championship in pairs will be held in Oliva Nova Golf (Valencia), from June 30 to July 1, and the Pro- Am de Leyendas to play in two days, at Golf Santander. As a novelty, this year a new individual match-play tournament is born that will be played during three intense days at the Lerma Golf Club, Burgos, from July 7 to 9.

In order to bring professional golf closer to amateurs, the circuit will feature several clinics by Wilson Golf and its players. The first of them will take place at Oliva Nova Golf on June 30.

Paco Arango, president of the Aladina Foundation, explained that “for the Aladina Foundation it is an honor to be here, we have noticed Banco Santander’s affection for children with cancer and golf touches us very closely. We collaborate with the Seve Ballesteros Foundation in several hospitals in Madrid, where there are already small golf courses on their terraces, and that makes hospitalized children happy. I hope that soon we can have some of the women who practice in the hospital, here with us ”.