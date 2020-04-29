After their separation from Nicolás Cabré, Laurita Fernández She told the reasons that led her to make the decision in the midst of the total quarantine. The couple began separate social, preventive and compulsory isolation because she had returned from a trip to NY and she had to do it alone at home.

When the 14 days ended, a pipe broke in the department and he requested a permit to move to the actor’s house in Pilar. That He was sued for violating the quarantine. After explaining what happened, two weeks later and with the arrangement made, he decided to return home. There began the rumors of crisis with the actor.

As the dancer related this Wednesday in Los Angeles in the morning, she decided to go out and talk “before there is speculation about things that are not.” “This distancing has to do with us. We were confused ”was the first thing he said, adding that they took advantage of the mandatory quarantine distance so that everyone can analyze what they want.

“We have a lot of love, but we also have a lot of self-love for both of us. Everyone knows what he wants. And when there are things that do not coincide, and we have different ways of approaching things, we take advantage of the mandatory distance to see what happens. We will see how each one is and if we want to continue accompanying us or that each one continues on his side“He continued, detailing that the break was for video call. “There was no other way.”

“We said that before starting to discuss it was best to take a distance. Maybe if we had followed, we would have started arguing. AND those things wear down the relationship“He added, and maintained that he continues to speak with Cabré. “Also, I miss Rufi.”

He also said that although the separation occurred in recent days, the trip he made to New York with his friend was “revealing.” “I reconnected with things that I realized I am passionate about and that I was accidentally leaving out. Not because of Nico, but that was not good. “

Although he could not define “a reason” why they decided to separate, he raised his doubts about whether it affected the summer coexistence in Mar del Plata, where, in addition, they shared the stage in the play Single party. “Perhaps if we had not spent so much time together we would not separate. Or not there. Maybe it has to do with the personality of each one. Being so many times together in the summer has its things. About the end of the season we already had more differences in things that we did not agree“, I consider.

“Everyone knows very well what they want and what they do well. And when that happens, it’s better to take a distance “, he continued, and emphasized that there is still “a lot of love” between them. “For me it was a super important relationship and I do not regret what I said, what I felt and what I feel“

The driver explained that it was difficult for her to make the decision during the quarantine, especially since she had no one to lean on, other than through a phone. “There were days that I was upstairs and others that I didn’t feel like, that I was sad and I also allowed myself. This is very hard for everyone, ”he said, and said that cries “a lot”: “At another time I would have done a thousand things to not think, but I am giving myself to what happens to me and that is also good.”

On the other hand, he spoke of the health of Fede Bal –His ex-partner, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer– and revealed that he contacted the actor to accompany him in this process. “When we cut, I deleted it from my contacts, so when I wanted to write to him he didn’t have his phone, we talked on social networks. First when Santiago passed away, and then I approached him about this. I see it with a lot of optimism and a giant force. I wish him the best, that he give the doctors a ball and do what they say. Sure will get ahead“Concluded Laurita Fernández, who took advantage of the isolation to start studying Italian.