Laurin & Klement Slavia Type B, the seed of Škoda Motorsport

ŠkodaBefore manufacturing cars, he began in the world of personal transportation through bicycles and motorcycles. Of the latter, the second built by Laurin & Klement, the “Slavia Type B”, has a very special role in the corporate history of the company, as it was the first motorcycle –and motorized vehicle– of the house that participated in an international race. And not on just any one, if not on the route from Paris to Berlin, considered one of the most demanding and dangerous at the beginning of the 20th century.

The cornerstone of the Mladá Boleslav-based company was laid at the end of 1895 by the technician Václav Laurin and the visionary Václav Klement. In addition to a lifelong friendship and connection to the region, they were also united by their passion for cycling. In a workshop, they began repairing bicycles, soon expanding their offer to include the sale of their own design bicycles, marketed under the name “Slavia”. They were made with high-quality materials and were characterized by an attractive value for money.

In the early spring of 1899, the company had added to its wide range of bicycles and tricycles a self-designed auxiliary gasoline engine, and presented two advanced L&K motorcycle models on November 18, 1899 in Prague. They housed a single-cylinder four-stroke engine mounted at the bottom of the frame, where it was better protected from potential damage. Deliberately changing the gravity center, which perhaps was not studied as much as now, improved the handling of the motorcycle.

Curiously, at that time there was neither clutch nor gearbox: the motor was connected to the rear wheel via a leather strap. To start the engine, it was necessary to push the machine. The rider then jumped onto the saddle and placed his feet on the pedals. When faced with steep slopes, he could support the engine by pedaling. The thruster itself, comprised of an air-cooled 240cc one-cylinder block, was capable of delivering 1.75 hp and launch the bike up to 40 km / h on end.

Mladá Boleslav’s modern machines soon became a success. In late 1899, Klement returned from a business trip to Germany with orders for 35 of those motorcycles. Later, in the spring of 1900, he was able to negotiate the delivery of 150 units to Great Britain. The superior quality of Mladá Boleslav models Compared to other international competitors, it is documented by various accolades, such as the first prizes in its respective categories at the Frankfurt (1900) and Vienna and Hamburg (1901) fairs.

The manufacturer’s successful involvement in motorsports also started 120 years ago. The brand debuted in competition on the route of the 1,196 kilometers Paris – Aachen, Aachen – Hanover, Hanover – Berlin, which was done in three stages. In addition to 110 cars, competing in different categories depending on their weight (up to 400 kg, 400 to 650 kg, and more than 650 kg), 10 motorcycles and tricycles also participated in a combined category. Considering the motor vehicle shortage back then, it was quite an achievement.

The four-wheelers of the main category left separated by two-minute intervals starting at 03:30 am on Monday, June 27, 1901. The L&K motorcycles, baptized as “Slavia Type B” (although in some markets was offered under the brand name “Republic”), they were represented in Paris with two copies. At 06:58, pilot number 168 left, followed two minutes later by Narcis Podsedníček. The latter joined the company as one of the first bicycle sales representatives in 1897.

At 33 years of age, “Podseda”, as his friends and closest associates knew him, began working at Laurin & Klement on February 3, 1900. Thanks to his dedication and his ability to anticipate, he quickly climbed the job chain to the position of responsible for the production of bicycles and motorcycles. His experience as a technician and pilot made him the ideal candidate for the race from Paris to Berlin. A race that put both the technology and the skills of the pilots to the test, as the route included unpaved roads and cobbled sections.

The legend says that he was the winner, but because he arrived at night and there was a confusion with the documentation of the arrival time. However, some French tricycles were the official winners, finally. We will never know what actually happened, but what remains true is that that 1901 motorcycle race ushered in multiple future international racing victories in what would later become Škoda Motorsport.

