Laurin & Klement RK / M, the birth of what would be the first sports Škoda

The Count Alexander Kolowrat-Krakowsky He was an imaginative entrepreneur who shaped the Austrian film industry in the early stages of the 20th century, and also made his mark in history as an enthusiastic race car driver. In fact, thanks to his dedication, the Count is regarded as the creative force behind the only Laurin & Klement RK / M, one of the vehicles that experienced first-hand the fusion between the two surnames and the RAF, the names that would end up forming Škoda.

To put ourselves in context, we place ourselves in the early years of the 20th century, when the car had barely learned to crawl and was rubbing shoulders with the carriages that were so abundant in the 1910s on the streets. But back to the nitty-gritty, after Alexander “Sascha” Count Kolowrat-Krakowsky will achieve his first successes in motorsport with his Laurin & Klement Type F and the FC racing, remained true to the Czech brand. Over time, he ordered several vehicles, including the Laurin & Klement RK / M from 1921.

But let’s back up a bit. In Reichenberg (now Liberec), the car company RAF (Reichenberg Automobil Fabrik) remained under the direction of Theodor von Liebieg, one of the first car owners in Europe since he bought one of the first Carl Benz vehicles. Starting in 1907, he himself began with the manufacture of luxury vehicles. However, it did not take into account the high manufacturing costs involved. Luckily for him, he was also on the Laurin & Klement board of directors at the time.

This led to a takeover by the promising and efficient Mladá Boleslav company, and the merger was completed in 1912. However, immediately prior to the sale, von Liebieg had acquired the license to manufacture valveless glide engines for the RAF 18 / Swabian Specialist 50 HP Daimler. They were based on what is known as the Knight principle, a pioneer for the time. In 1913, Laurin & Klement incorporated the luxurious Landaulet to its model range, with the designation RK (acronym for “RAF-Knight”) and hardly changed.

A sports variant was built for Count Kolowrat in 1913. The 1,400 kg vehicle had a 4,712 cc four-cylinder engine that developed 50 hp. The propeller was responsible for transmitting its energy through a multi-plate clutch to a direct drive four-speed gearbox. The suspension consisted of longitudinal semi-elliptical leaf springs and, in addition to the manual drum brake for the rear wheels, a foot brake was installed in front of the gearbox and one behind.

When the war ended, the car returned to its owner who, as a shareholder, maintained friendly ties with the company. Therefore, it did not take Kolowrat-Krakowsky long to convince the company to rebuild the vehicle, which was already eight years old. This received a new competition engine with overhead valves (OHV) and a double electric magneto ignition, which delivered 75 hp (+25 hp) of power with a displacement of 4,713 cc (+1 cc). From that point on, the model earned the designation of Laurin & Klement RK / M.

“Sascha” used the Laurin & Klement as a private car, but, between 1913 and 1914, he also competed with it successfully in the Rally of the Alps, one of the most popular long-distance races of the time. When the First World War broke out, he put the car at the disposal of the army. In 1916, the vehicle had traveled 70,000 kilometers without suffering significant technical problems, a very remarkable mileage by the standards of the time. Until 1915, 116 units The RK left through the gates of the Mladá Boleslav factory.

After rebuilding, the car’s top speed grew from the original 90-100 km / h to 125 km / h. As expected, with František Svoboda At the wheel, the RK / M enjoyed numerous successes on local circuits during the first half of the 1920s. It also won the Czechoslovakia International Reliability Tour in 1921, he triumphed the following year in the category of up to 5.3 liters of displacement of the Schöber race, and was the reference in terms of mountain racing, being third in the ascent of Zbraslav – Jíloviště.

In the following decades, the “Sascha” car has been revised and modified, and today it is one of the most attractive showpieces in the world. National Technical Museum in Prague, which can be visited virtually. Thanks to its dimensions, its design, its aura and its extraordinary history, it won gold in one of the main categories of the Classic Car Contest of Elegance, held at Loučeň Castle in 2015, about 50 kilometers northeast of Prague Without a doubt, a piece of automotive history that deserves to be remembered.

