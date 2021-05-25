Laurie Hernández breaks schemes with her new project as she seeks her place in the Tokyo Olympics

Like many other athletes, the gymnast Laurie hernandez trains daily with her mind focused on earning a spot on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team again for the Tokyo Olympics that will take place next July. The 20-year-old New Jersey-born is known for her energetic, crowd-pleasing performances which, of course, earned her a well-deserved spot as a member of the national gymnastics at the olympics 2016.

Without a doubt, Hernandez has shown in recent years that she is much more than an elite gymnast. After her participation as an athlete, she became the New York Times best-selling author with her book “I Got This.” Before long, she achieved another success in her career by proving to the world that she is also a dancer of high caliber by rising as the winner of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2016 and establishing herself as the youngest champion of the famous show.

Quite apart from all of these impressive accomplishments, Hernandez is a role model for many. Laurie has boldly spoken out about her personal struggles with mental health and has tried to break down the stigma surrounding anxiety and depression-related issues. In that sense, Hernandez partnered with Little Words Project, a brand destined to inspire self-love and kindness through inspiring phrases written on bracelets, which are designed to be worn for as long as they are needed and then be gifted to another. person needing support and some encouragement.

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Hernandez spoke with HOLA! USA on its Latin origin, its association with Little Words Project and how it is envisioned in the next Olympic Games this summer.

“I learned that words do have an impact, they matter, they are important, they always have weight.” [Hernandez]

Photo: Grant Legan You only work with a few specific brands and never jewelry brands, why did you decide to partner with Little Words Project? First of all, Little Word Project is something adorable, the whole concept is adorable, but also as someone who grew up with my mother as a social worker and therapist, I learned that words do have an impact, they matter, they are important, they always carry weight. . So to have a company that values ​​these little words and gives them weight and shows that when you say these things it does matter and can have an impact not only on other people, but also on yourself and I am a big believer in that. I know in Rio, just before competing for the beam, I whispered ‘I got it’ before jumping and then I became a meme, but because of that it got so big, it shows that I value words and I feel like this association lines up perfectly. Photo: Grant Legan How was the process of figuring out what words you wanted to include in this collection? The process of looking for the words was very interesting because in some of them I thought: ‘Could it be that it is very corny?’ And back then I thought: ‘I repeat these words to myself every day’ and I don’t know if someone else says this to themselves, so I guess also when you grow up and see different words and things on Pinterest and Tumblr and you’re not I’m sure what’s more popular and what’s not, but at the end of the day, I was just choosing words that inspire me and make me feel down to earth and feel connected to my family, my heart, my friends, and my support group. So all the words we choose have some kind of relationship to that. Photo: Grant Legan These bracelets are colorful, pretty and really represent who you are as a person, what word speaks to you the most about this collection? I think the word “grateful” would be the best. Grateful has always been a word my parents have always instilled in me. It’s one of the words that is part of my mom’s vocabulary, “okay, wherever you are, be grateful.” There was a meeting where I was completely wiped out and I was disappointed and my mom said to me, ‘Okay, you can feel frustrated and disappointed, but there are so many little girls who would love to be right where you are now, so let’s go. to buy an ice cream ‘. That was his teaching on appreciation, so that’s my word. Photo: Grant Legan Based on your previous personal and professional experiences, how do you motivate yourself to remain positive despite the result? I’m not going to lie, but being raised optimistically probably helped me with that. My mom is always looking on the bright side. I will have some situation where maybe I will fall, the earth will swallow me completely and she will say to me: ‘But it’s hot down there, you can meet people!’ And I’ll say, ‘How can it be possible?’ (laughs) I think she probably shaped my brain a little bit, but at the same time I was talking about this with someone a year ago because all athletes can agree, there comes a point where they say, ‘Okay, I give up, this is not for me’. So, you end up keeping all of this. I realized that every time I made the decision to give up something, there was never a motivation. Motivation is great and if I could have it, I would like more of it; But I realized that motivation can sometimes wear off pretty quickly for me and I couldn’t find a purpose for it. ‘Why am I doing this, what is the bigger picture?’ Of course I want to be part of the team; but what else is there? There is something else I could look for and every time I think about those things, it keeps me going. Photo: Grant Legan What is your message for those who want to change their perspective towards the positive? The most important thing is that everyone does things differently and something that works for one person may not work for another and that is fine. Knowing that you can give advice to other people and that it may not work for them is okay. The fact of introducing yourself and meeting people from their reality is perhaps the best way to support people and for them to support you. We all support each other, that is what makes us unique and we do our best not to erase that and to fit in with one group and maybe not with others. Photo: Grant Legan You have expressed your opinion on mental health, can you tell us about that? I’ve always been a somewhat stressed person and I definitely get anxious sometimes and most of the time it’s because I’m in a certain situation, I feel like something is going to happen and I think, ‘This worries me a lot and makes me feel really uncomfortable. The more mature I understand things better. ‘Okay, I have this feeling in my chest, I know what is going on here, there is a word for it, what works best for me?’ That kind of things. I was diagnosed with major depressive disorder a couple of years ago and then I started antidepressants and I remember listening to a podcast from a person talking about it and sharing their experience and it made me feel a lot less alone. I think it was a big task that I had to face, it was something that was going to be part of what I did and it was fine. So it was just about being more open and talking about it, not being ashamed of it and removing the stigma as much as possible. I found a lot of love and support. Photo: Grant Legan

You have achieved many positive things in gymnastics and nothing has been easy. You have also been successful with the sale of your book and you won “Dancing with the Stars”, what moves you now to try again to participate in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo? Honestly I just wanted to try things in a different way, trying to be part of the team for the first time, there was a lot of extra stress and pressure happening there and I remember at 16 I thought I was going to explode every four seconds because I felt the obligation of ‘I need to be part of this team, I never have’. So now that I’ve been able to achieve that, I wanted to be able to try again to enjoy the process and not worry so much about ‘this has to happen, I need it to happen’. Of course, now I still want to be part of the team, that’s my ultimate goal, but I can also enjoy the process. It was something that I couldn’t do before and then I was also curious to know if I had to do things completely differently, a different training schedule, different people, I wonder what the result will be. That is where I am right now.