Lauri Markkanen intends to abandon the discipline of Chicago Bulls as soon as you have the opportunity to do so. This has been confirmed by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. The player does not agree with the philosophy of coach Jim Boylen or the role he plays in the team under his command.

Last Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed that the Bulls themselves were organizing interviews to hire a new chief of operations for the franchise. Perhaps that is the first step to end by choosing a new coach to take over the young project being built in Illinois.

Story filed to ESPN: The Chicago Bulls have started a formal search process to hire a new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions, sources tell ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

