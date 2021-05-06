Laureus 2021: All Laureus Awards

05/06/2021

Seville today hosts the virtual ceremony for the Laureus Awards in which Rafael Nadal won the award for the best male athlete, while Naomi osaka it was recognized in the female category.

The jury has recognized in this gala conducted by the actress Paz Vega, the great season of the Balearic tennis player, after having won his thirteenth French Open in 2020, the twentieth Grand Slam of his career. Nadal, who already won the award in 2011, shared his candidacy with other heavyweights from the world of sports such as Lewis hamilton, Joshua Cheptegei, Armand Duplantis, Lebron James Y Robert Lewandowski.

In order to Naomi osaka It was her first Laureus award, achieved thanks to the sporting merits accumulated by the Japanese tennis player in 2020, in which, at the age of 22, she won her second United States Open, the third Grand Slam title of her career, and is currently located in the second position of the world ranking.

The Laureus Academy of World Sports also awarded in this edition in special recognition for their social commitment, in favor of equality and against racism, to the British Lewis hamilton, current Formula One world champion. The Mercedes driver already shared in 2020 the award for best athlete of the year with Leo Messi.

“Thanks to Laureus for this incredible award. The past year has been incredibly difficult for many, but it has also been encouraging to see the power of our joint voices,” he commented. Hamilton in statements offered by the organization.

As for the best team, the award went to Bayern Munich, champion of the last edition of the Champions League. Mohamed Salah was recognized with the Inspiration Award, not only for guiding Liverpool to the league title, but also for helping his hometown with donations to build a hospital and school, among others. “I am very proud to have been chosen by Laureus for this award. 2020 has been a very difficult year. We have to learn from this experience, support each other and do everything we can to look forward,” admitted the Egyptian.

The Canadian rider Max parrotFor his part, he won the award for best comeback, returning to compete after overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma and then winning the Xgames snowboarding big air event in Oslo.