Laurence Fishburne swears he won’t be in Matrix 4 – Tomatazos

Matrix – 87% is one of the most iconic sci-fi movies, and indeed it is full of very recognizable moments. One of the most important and already part of the cultural imagination is the choice between the red pill and the blue pill. It should come as no surprise that, for the same reason, Morpheus is one of the most beloved characters in this franchise. There are memes with the character played by Laurence Fishburne. He is a character that in the minds of many is synonymous with this franchise.

Surely more than one has to be wondering if we are going to see it in The Matrix 4. So far it has not been said that it will come out. In case anyone still had any kind of doubt about it, the actor himself said categorically that we will not see him in said tape. That happened in an interview he did Jake hamilton:

I’m not involved and you would have to talk to Lana Wachowski, and she would answer that question.

Here you can see the full interview:

‘I’m not involved.’ I told Laurence Fishburne that I can’t understand why he doesn’t appear in The Matrix 4, but he is adamant that Morpheus is not going to appear on that tape.

Both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Neo and Trinity, including Jada Pinkett Smith will return as Niobe. Unfortunately some things are not destined to happen. That is the case of a reunion between Reeves and Fishburne as their respective characters. Fortunately, that has happened in the John Wick movies and in the fourth we will see them together again.

On the other hand, Twitter user ViewerAnon was already able to see the film and shared his first impressions on that social network. He thinks it’s one of those movies that will divide both critics and audiences:

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS screened this afternoon and is weird, meta, fascinating, surprisingly fun, and ambitious all the way. My expectation is that the reviews are mixed, but people who like it will certainly love it. This is definitely CLOUD ATLAS work with Lana Wachowski, not JUPITER ASCENDING with Lana Wachowski.

It would not be surprising if it is one of those tapes that divides viewers’ opinions. That is something that has happened with several works by Lana Wachowski. To that is added that those tapes have not aged as well as people think and that the last two the truth is that they verged on the ridiculous at times. We will soon know if this new installment goes from being something more than a trick to appeal to our nostalgia.

Changing the subject a bit, the Guardian recently put out an article in which it said that characters like John Wick are embodiments of toxic masculinity that, rather than function as warnings against it, what they do is promote that people want to imitate it. . It cannot be denied that the character of Keanu reeves It quickly became part of the cultural imaginary of our time and has garnered more admirers than detractors:

The question is always whether these films serve as a warning against such impulsive, often fascist forms of violence, or whether they inspire them. Looking at the current climate of ‘toxic masculinity’ – misogynistic online abuse, sexual misconduct and violence (especially in the entertainment industry), tough politicians, and armed rebels cosplaying military – one could hardly guess that what the world needs now is more old-school manhood.

They are precisely extensions of the hyper-virile heroes of the eighties cinema. Indeed they are something that this world does not need, but they will not cease to exist for that.

