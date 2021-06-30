Laurence Fishburne is not in favor of Morpheus don’t come back

Share

Recently, Laurence Fishburne revealed that she doesn’t understand why Morpheus wasn’t part of the Matrix 4. She knows the details.

Since the Matrix was released, Laurence Fishburne was one of the main protagonists of the saga. The actor shared a cast with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, and together they formed one of the most important trios in cinema. However, Matrix 4 will soon hit the big screen and the actor will not be part of the return, much less the character Morpheus.

The truth is that this is quite striking, especially if we consider how the last installment of the original saga ended in 2003. There, the characters of Neo and Trinity end up dying, while the character of Laurence Fishburne survived. For this reason, it generates considerable controversy that for Matrix 4, Lana Wachowski has not returned to have one of the main actors of the saga in this sequel.

Disagree with the decision

In a recent interview with Collider, Laurence Fishburne was asked again about his participation in Matrix 4: “I’m not in the next Matrix movie and you would have to ask Lana Wachowski why, since I don’t have an answer for it.” revealed. As for the fourth film in the saga, it will have a luxury cast, where we will see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Priyanka Chopra (White Tiger), Jessica Henwick (Love and Monsters) and Christina Ricci . The film is expected to arrive on December 22, and in the United States it can also be seen the same day through HBO Max.

