Laurence des Cars, the first woman to run the Louvre Museum

Laurence des cars will become the first woman to direct the Louvre Museum, an ancient fortress built at the end of the 12th century that has very important paintings such as: The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, The Liberty Leading the People by Delacroix and The Wedding at Cana by Veronese.

The current president of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris will replace Jean-Luc Martinez, who runs the Louvre, the most important museum in Europe, since 2013.

Des Cars, an art historian of the 19th and early 20th centuries, will take office on September 1 this year.

Laurence des Cars, promoter of diversity and the contemporary

As president of the Musée d’Orsay, in the last four years, she has stood out for her dynamism and for focusing on diversity, social issues and the importance of attracting new generations.

Laurence des Cars’ first goal at the Louvre will be to create a ninth department, consecrated to Byzantium and the Christians of the East.

This space will be added to the enormous repertoire of the museum that houses sculptures such as: The Venus de Milo of ancient Greece, The seated scribe of ancient Egypt and The Winged Victory of Samothrace of the Hellenistic period.

Des Cars, 54, submitted his candidacy with a project to make the Louvre a museum “totally contemporary“, Focused on” youth. “

The historian intends that the Louvre collection, which comprises nearly 300,000 works prior to 1948, of which approximately 35,000 are exhibited, become one “resonance chamber of society”.

The immense collection of this museum, which reopened its doors on May 19, after months of closure due to the pandemic, is organized thematically in different departments: oriental antiquities, Egyptian antiquities, Greek, Roman and Etruscan antiquities, history of the Louvre and the medieval Louvre, painting, sculpture, art objects, graphic arts and art of Islam.

According to the Minister of Culture, Roselyne bachelot “Laurence des Cars will have to write a new page in the history of the largest museum in the world. The Louvre must reinvent itself in this post-crisis world, to become more than ever a place of contemplation and reflection open to all ”.

Bachelot wrote on Twitter that the talent and dynamism of Laurence des Cars will be invaluable in reaffirming the universal vocation of the museum.

He also welcomed “the remarkable work” of the current president of the museum, “which has reinforced the attendance and international influence of the Louvre.”

Laurence des Cars is the new President of the @MuseeLouvre, they are talented and dynamic seront précieux pour réaffirmer la vocation universelle du musée!

Jean-Luc Martinez left record numbers in 2019, when the number of visitors exceeded 10 million, of which 71% were foreigners, a world record before the pandemic.

According to an Elysian councilor, President Emmanuel Macron “appreciated the fact that Des Cars perceives that social debates entered museums and examines how to deal with them from the point of view of art and entertainment, inviting above all artists”.

According to the press release of the French Ministry of Culture, published on May 26, given Jean-Luc Martinez’s extensive experience, he will be appointed, by decision of the President of the Republic, ambassador in charge of international cooperation in the field of equity as of September 1, 2021.

Jean-Luc Martinez will remain president of the Louvre until August 31, 2021, to accompany the reopening of the museum and complete the preparations for the exhibition “Paris-Athens, birth of modern Greece, 1675-1919”, of which he is general commissioner. (With information from AFP)