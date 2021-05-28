Laurence des Cars, the first woman to direct the Louvre Museum in history

Never before, since its founding in 1793, had the Louvre Museum been run by a woman. Laurence des Cars has come to reverse that trend.

In 228 years of activities, never before in history has the address of the Louvre Museum to a woman. However, 2021 marked a before and after in this field. Instead of the position being held by a male – as has been the case for more than two centuries – Laurence des Cars will take command of the institution starting this year with a post-pandemic strategic plan.

We are no longer just muses

Photo: Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

One of the most acid criticisms that has been made of the world’s museum institutions is that women are underrepresented at the artistic and managerial level. Throughout the History of Art, women have been relegated to the place of muses: ethereal, perfect, unattainable. Without political or pictorial interference, we have not been able to occupy command positions at an aesthetic or managerial level.

On the contrary, they have been the men who look at women, who represent them, who give them a place as, in the words of Simone de Beauvoir, the second sex. Laurence des Cars marks a milestone in this discursive torrent, by assuming the address of the Louvre Museum in Paris.

It is a reality that it is not the first position of this type that he runs. Previously, he served in the Musée d’Orsay and the Musée de l’Orangerie that, although icons of European art, do not have the institutional and historical presence of the Louvre. At 54, Des Cars was appointed by current French President Emmanuel Macron as president-director.

The temptation of post-pandemic lockdown

Photo: Li Yang / China News Service via Getty Images

Des Cars has been a general curator of heritage and art historian in France for several decades. After 4 years directing Orsay, feels confident enough to play the same role at the Louvre. Regarding her appointment, the expert highlighted the following for The New York Times:

“The president probably saw that I was ready for work and that I am somehow composed. I’m not overly anxious. I have to be very calm ”.

The art historian will replace Jean-Luc Martinez, who held the position for 8 years. Despite orchestrating an intense media campaign to remain in power for an additional 5 years, Laurence Des Cars will replace him from now on.

After studying at the Louvre school of art, today the heritage curator has a annual budget of 240 million euros, and is in charge of 2,000 employees in the midst of the pandemic. Despite having positioned himself as the most visited museum in the worldCurrently the outlook is harsh for the institution.

With regard to the situation of museums during the pandemic, the expert expresses her grief over the closure of these spaces during mass closures around the world. “What I fear most,” confesses Des Cars, “is that people feel the temptation to withdraw, that people are so insecure that they are afraid of the outside ”.

For this reason, part of his strategic plan includes opening the windows and doors of the museum rooms. In this way, says the expert, it will be possible to make “connections so that people can see that there’s a wild world to discover“. Thus, he says, it will be possible to counteract the temptation of confinement post-pandemic.

